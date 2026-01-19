Uganda: Gen Tumukunde Clinches Rukungiri Municipality MP Seat

Retired Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde of the National Resistance Movement has been declared the winner of the Rukungiri Municipality parliamentary race after edging his closest rival in a tightly contested contest.

According to results announced by the Rukungiri District Returning Officer, Abas Namara, Tumukunde secured 7,115 votes, defeating Ingrid Kamateneti Turinawe of the People's Front for Freedom, who garnered 6,268 votes.

Tumukunde won by a margin of 847 votes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Other candidates in the race included independent contender Wallen Niwagaba Tumwine, who polled 297 votes, and Richard Akanyijuka, also an independent, who finished last with 53 votes.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the announcement of the results, Tumukunde thanked voters in Rukungiri Municipality for entrusting him with the mandate to represent them in Parliament.

He also expressed appreciation to the NRM leadership and the government for what he described as effective mobilisation and support throughout the campaign period.

"I appreciate our party leadership for working together to support all NRM flag bearers and ensuring victory in these elections. It is now time for NRM to strengthen its presence and defeat the opposition in our district," Tumukunde said.

The former security chief pledged to focus on the development of Rukungiri Municipality, saying his priorities would include improving service delivery in key sectors.

He highlighted health, education, agriculture and access to clean water as areas that would require urgent attention during his term in Parliament.

Tumukunde's victory adds to the NRM's efforts to consolidate its political footing in Rukungiri District, which has in the past seen strong competition from opposition parties.