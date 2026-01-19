Uganda: Makumbi Reclaims Mityana South Seat

Henry Kamya Makumbi has been declared the winner of the Mityana South parliamentary race, reclaiming the seat he previously held and marking a significant political comeback in one of Mityana District's closely watched constituencies.

According to Charles Rebero, the Returning Officer for Mityana District, Makumbi secured 8,734 votes to defeat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Richard Lumu Kizito, who polled 5,579 votes.

Shortly after the results were announced, Makumbi said the constituency had experienced a slowdown in development over the last five years, which he described as a setback that required urgent attention.

"For the last five years, Mityana South has lagged behind in terms of development. This is the time to restore momentum and ensure our people benefit from meaningful services," Makumbi told journalists.

He outlined his priorities for the new term as improving the road network, expanding access to electricity, and strengthening the implementation of government development programmes at the grassroots level.

"My focus will be on rehabilitating roads, extending electricity to underserved areas, and ensuring that government programmes reach the ordinary people they are meant to serve," he said.

Makumbi also pledged to serve all residents of Mityana South regardless of political affiliation, saying unity and cooperation were essential for meaningful development.

"I will serve the people of Mityana South without regard to political party affiliation. Development knows no party colours, and I am ready to work with everyone for the good of our constituency," he added.

Makumbi previously represented Mityana South in the 10th Parliament but lost the seat in the 2021 general elections to Richard Lumu Kizito, who went on to serve in the 11th Parliament. His return to Parliament now signals a shift in the constituency's political direction.

Mityana South is among the constituencies in Mityana District where the National Resistance Movement has recently regained ground after a period of opposition dominance.

Some voters say Makumbi's victory reflects changing expectations among the electorate, particularly around service delivery, infrastructure, and the visibility of elected leaders.

As celebrations erupted among his supporters, several residents expressed hope that the new term would translate campaign commitments into tangible improvements, especially in roads, electricity access, and the effectiveness of government programmes at community level.