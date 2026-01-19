Uganda: Govt Maintains Social Media Restrictions

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has said that although public internet access has been fully restored across the country, restrictions on social media and over-the-top (OTT) applications will remain in place until further notice.

In a statement issued after an inter-agency assessment, the commission said the phased restoration of connectivity took effect on January 18, 2026, following the conclusion of the general elections.

"We are committed to balancing national security with the legitimate needs of the public. As such, we have ensured that essential online activities are operational, while we temporarily restrict social media platforms to avoid disruption of public order," UCC executive director Nyombi Thembo said while addressing the media.

Nyombi warned against attempts to bypass the restrictions through the use of Virtual Private Networks, saying such actions could amount to breaking the law, particularly if used to incite violence, spread hate speech or circulate misinformation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Those who use VPNs to incite violence, hate speech, or spread misinformation will not be tolerated. Security agencies, along with the UCC, will take action against those who engage in such unlawful activities," the statement said.

The commission urged Uganda's more than 20 million digital service users, referred to as consumers, to use accessible online platforms responsibly and avoid sharing unverified information that could undermine national stability.

"We urge all Ugandans to refrain from amplifying unverified information that can undermine national stability," the UCC said.

Nyombi also issued a direct warning to individuals who may seek to defy the restrictions, saying enforcement measures could extend to blocking devices from accessing networks.

"We can directly target your device and prevent it from connecting to the network if necessary," he said.

The announcement follows a period of heightened monitoring and selective connectivity restrictions during the election period, which authorities said were aimed at curbing the spread of false information and maintaining public order.

With general internet services now restored, the UCC said the current measures reflect an ongoing effort to balance security considerations with the need to support economic activity and essential digital communication, while maintaining what it described as a responsible digital environment.