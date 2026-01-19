Uganda: IGP Says Police Station, Tally Centre Were Targeted in Butambala Violence

Inspector General of Police Abas Byakagaba has said security forces moved to contain violence in Butambala District following what he described as an attempted attack on a police station and the district tally centre during Thursday's general elections.

Byakagaba was responding to reports that at least seven people were killed during violent clashes between security personnel and supporters of Butambala County Member of Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi as the country went to the polls.

Kivumbi earlier said the incident occurred as vote tallying was underway at the district tally centre, alleging that security personnel raided his residence, forcing many people to flee for safety.

Appearing on NBS Television's Spotlight UG programme, the police chief said the violence was triggered by a large group of people who were allegedly ferried into the district from outside Butambala.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"There was an attempted attack on a police station and a tally centre in Butambala and eventually what we found out is that these people who attempted to attack these places are not necessarily from the area," Byakagaba said.

"They were over 100 people. They were ferried from other areas and according to information coming out, they were from Kampala areas and that raises a lot of questions; what was their intention?" he added.

Byakagaba said some of the suspects arrested had admitted they were not residents of Butambala and were allegedly transported to the area by Kivumbi.

"People we were expecting to be in their areas to be able to vote were transported out of their areas. They were armed with weapons, and were there trying to attack a police station, a tally centre and therefore there was a response from the security forces," he said.

The police chief maintained that the intervention by security forces was aimed at protecting key installations and maintaining public order during the electoral process.

Byakagaba's remarks came hours after President-elect Museveni said intelligence reports suggested that the violence in Butambala had been planned by opposition elements.

"Unfortunately, some in the opposition are wrong, but not terrorists. However, some are wrong and also terrorists," Museveni said.

"In Butambala, Kivumbi was defeated, and the plan everywhere was that where NUP lost, gangs armed with pangas would attack polling stations. This was attempted when Kivumbi was defeated, and seven of them were shot dead," Museveni said while addressing supporters in Rwakitura on Sunday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incidents in Butambala have heightened political tensions, with opposition figures disputing the official account and demanding independent investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, while security agencies insist their actions were necessary to prevent attacks on public institutions.