Uganda: Nabakooba Reclaims Mityana Woman MP Seat

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has been declared the winner of the Mityana District Woman Member of Parliament race, marking her return to Parliament after losing the seat in the previous general election.

According to official electoral results, Nabakooba, who contested on the National Resistance Movement ticket, secured 55,035 votes, defeating her closest challenger, Prossy Mukisa of the National Unity Platform, who polled 40,579 votes.

The race attracted four candidates, underscoring the highly competitive political landscape in the district.

Speaking shortly after her victory was announced, Nabakooba thanked voters across Mityana District for restoring her mandate, describing the outcome as a renewed responsibility rather than a personal triumph.

"I sincerely thank the people of Mityana for the overwhelming support and confidence they have shown in me. This victory is not personal, it is a renewed responsibility to work tirelessly and ensure that government services reach every household," she said.

She pledged to prioritise effective service delivery, with a particular focus on translating government programmes into tangible benefits at the grassroots level.

"My immediate focus will be ensuring that government programmes are fully implemented and felt by ordinary people, especially at the village level," Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba also committed to empowering young people, women and older persons, whom she described as central to community development and long-term economic stability.

"In this new term, I will give special attention to young people, women and older persons so that we improve their livelihoods and create sustainable opportunities for them," she said.

Leveraging her role as Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Nabakooba said she would intensify efforts to address land-related disputes, which remain a persistent challenge in many parts of Mityana District.

"Land issues continue to affect many families. Through my ministry, I will strengthen mechanisms for land dispute resolution and increase public awareness about land rights so that people are protected from exploitation," she said.

Nabakooba previously served as Mityana District Woman MP from 2016 to 2021 before losing the seat to Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa in the last general election.

In the current contest, Bagala finished third with 10,179 votes, while Catherine Nalweyiso Tusuubira, the Speaker of Mityana District Council, trailed with 710 votes.

Mityana District has traditionally been regarded as an opposition stronghold within Buganda. In the 2021 general elections, the ruling NRM won only one parliamentary seat in the district, Mityana North Constituency, out of five constituencies, highlighting the political significance of Nabakooba's return.

In the most recent elections, the NRM secured three parliamentary seats in the district, including the District Woman MP seat won by Nabakooba, Mityana South captured by Henry Kamya Makumbi, and Mityana North retained by Kibedi Nsegumire Muhammed.

Political analysts say Nabakooba's victory signals a shifting political dynamic in Mityana District and sets the stage for intensified competition as leaders seek to consolidate influence and deliver visible development outcomes to voters.