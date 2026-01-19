Tanzania: Zanzibar Uses Culture to Tackle Gender Violence

Zanzibar — Community outreach events linked to Zanzibar's Sauti za Busara festival will place women's leadership and the fight against gender-based violence at the centre of public discussion, as government bodies and international partners turn to culture to confront entrenched inequalities.

The Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children has partnered with Busara Promotions, the European Union and UN Women under the Gender Transformative Action Programme, Breaking the Glass Ceiling, to organise four outreach events across Stone Town before and after the Sauti za Busara 2026 music festival.

The events build on the festival's long-running initiative to amplify women's voices, using music, film and performance to address violence against women and girls and to promote women's participation in leadership and public life.

Tanzania continues to face high levels of gender-based violence.

National data show that 27 per cent of women have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, while 12 per cent have suffered sexual violence.

One in 12 women aged 15 to 49 has undergone female genital mutilation, and one in three young women aged 20 to 24 was married before the age of 18.

Reports of technology-facilitated violence are also rising, with young women and adolescent girls increasingly facing online abuse.

Despite policy commitments, structural barriers remain. Harmful gender norms, gaps in legislation, limited reporting and restricted access to justice continue to undermine efforts to prevent violence and support survivors.

Both the Government of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar formally acknowledge that certain cultural practices contribute to violence against women and children, a recognition reflected in national policies and action plans.

In Zanzibar, the outreach events will be used to raise awareness of existing support services, including 12 One Stop Centres and 40 gender desks, which offer survivors a safe space to report abuse and access health, legal and psychosocial support.

The four events will be held in different locations across Stone Town, showcasing women in leadership roles who can inspire others to participate more fully in society and to identify and address challenges, including gender-based violence.

Alongside live music and acrobatic performances, video screenings will explore women's leadership, barriers to equality and the services available to survivors of violence.

"Culture is a powerful tool to bring messages, discuss and debate about key community issues involving all of society," said Dorota Panczyk-Piqueray, head of economics and governance at the European Union.

"Increasing opportunities for women means improvement for the whole community."

UN Women programme specialist Lucy Tesha said that awareness of rights and services was critical to driving change.

"When communities are informed, they are better equipped to demand justice, support survivors and challenge the norms that perpetuate inequality," she said.

Busara Promotions managing director Lorenz Herrmann said the festival had long aimed to go beyond entertainment.

"By placing women's leadership and the fight against gender-based violence at the heart of our cultural programming, we are using culture to challenge harmful norms and remind our communities that equality is everyone's responsibility," he said.

The outreach programme began on Saturday at Kibanda Maiti Grounds and continues on January 24 at Kisonge Square.

A special event at Mnazi Moja Grounds on February 4 will feature a panel discussion with female musicians, a poet and a government representative, alongside a podcast focused on the role of men and boys in supporting gender equality.

The final event will take place on March 28 at Maisara Grounds, with further performances and screenings.

Social welfare officers, paralegals, members of the judiciary, police gender officers and non-governmental organisations will be present throughout the events to provide information and engage directly with the community, organisers said, as efforts continue to reduce gender-based violence and expand opportunities for women and girls.