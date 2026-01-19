South Africa: Ekurhuleni Councillor Missing in Mozambique Amid Catastrophic Flooding Crisis

A councillor from Ekurhuleni is missing in Mozambique after floods swept away his vehicle, prompting a rescue mission amid catastrophic flooding affecting thousands.

The City of Ekurhuleni's mayoral committee member for roads and transport management, Andile Mngwevu, is missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Mozambique.

In a press release on Sunday, 18 January, the municipality confirmed that Mngwevu had travelled to Chokwé in Mozambique, which has been flooded after heavy rains. A South African rescue mission deployed to Mozambique has established contact with one of the five individuals who was travelling in the vehicle with Mngwevu when it was swept away.

"⁠The status and whereabouts of MMC Mngwevu and the other occupants remain unconfirmed at this stage," said the City of Ekurhuleni.

"The South African mission is actively engaging local Mozambican authorities and emergency services in the affected area."

South Africa's national government has stepped in, coordinating with the office of the executive mayor in Ekurhuleni to provide support to Mngwevu's wife, who travelled to Mozambique on Saturday, 17 January. Authorities are exploring additional support mechanisms, including security and evacuation assistance, according to the municipality.

"Search and verification efforts are ongoing, and the city remains in close contact with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and other relevant national structures," said the City of...