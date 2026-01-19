South Africa: Cape Town Police Hunt Three Known Suspects in Wake of Shebeen Mass Shooting

18 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Tamsin Metelerkamp

South African Police Service detectives have their sights set on three known suspects in the wake of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight people at a shebeen in Marikana, Philippi East, on Saturday, 17 January. The suspects remain at large.

In the wake of a mass shooting that claimed the lives of eight people at a shebeen in Marikana, Philippi East in Cape Town on Saturday, 17 January, violent crimes detectives at the South African Police Service (SAPS) are on the hunt for three identified suspects who are still at large.

Captain FC Van Wyk, media liaison officer at the Western Cape SAPS, said that six victims died on the scene, one on the way to the hospital and another after arriving at the medical facility. The case docket is being updated to reflect eight counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder under investigation.

"The shooting incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning and is believed to be linked to the crime of extortion... Two other victims sustained serious injuries due to the shooting," said Van Wyk.

Extortion fears

Of those killed during the shooting, which took place shortly after midnight, seven were men and one was the 43-year-old woman who owned the illegal liquor outlet.

While at the scene of the shooting on Saturday, Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile told Newzroom Afrika that the SAPS investigation had revealed that the men...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.