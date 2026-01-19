South Africa: When the Rivers Rose, They Stayed - How Hoedspruit's Volunteers Became the 'Safari Capital's' Flood Defence

As the mop-up starts, Lowveld communities pulled together during the worst floods to hit Kruger and surrounds since January 2012. Meanwhile, day visitors can return to southern Kruger on Monday.

By Sunday, the full extent of the damage was still unclear, but the signs of lingering devastation wrought by this week's flood disaster were now unavoidable. Although Kruger National Park's southern section would reopen Monday, its northern section was still closed to day visitors.

It is this stretch of a celebrated, Israel-sized reserve that has been particularly badly rocked by days of relentless rain. On the park's central-western flank, Eskom was still working to restore power to the remote town of Phalaborwa. Rivers still ran brown and fast, roads vanished beneath the flood waters.

And yet, amid the uncertainty brought on by a Mozambique low-pressure system, a mobilisation had been under way days before the flooding arrived in Hoedspruit -- the small but vibrant town that serves as a gateway to central Kruger.

Early preparedness was not driven by press briefings or photo opportunities, Daily Maverick learnt from disaster volunteers in the safari capital. It was driven by radio crackles, WhatsApp alerts, soaked boots and people who had learnt unforgiving lessons about what rising waters could mean.

'We remembered 2012'

By the height of the emergency last week, scores of residents and at least 150 "farm watch" volunteers were actively...