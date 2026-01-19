South Africa: City Power Backtracks On Banning Reporting Faults Through Councillors, but Only Temporarily

Johannesburg residents often complain that City call centres are not effective. So when City Power told residents they had to communicate with the utility directly, not through councillors, there was outrage.

When City Power informed residents this month that it would no longer communicate with them through ward councillors and community WhatsApp groups, there was an immediate outcry from residents.

Across Joburg, councillors reported an immediate fury from residents who feared losing the only escalation channel that still works when call centres fail.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a notice dated 11 January 2026, City Power said it would begin communicating "directly and not through councillors" to improve efficiency and reduce councillors' workload. The utility acknowledged that existing communication channels, including WhatsApp groups involving councillors, had "proven inadequate in providing customers with timely outage information", but announced a phased roll-out of new digital and telephonic platforms.

Residents were directed to toll-free numbers, call centres, WhatsApp channels, a chatbot, social media, SMS alerts and walk-in service delivery centres.

On paper, the plan looked comprehensive. On the ground, it caused alarm.

Residents often complain that the call centres and reporting platforms are not effective. They log faults, get a reference number, and the complaint is closed without resolution while they sit in the dark for days.

Kensington resident Shirley Feldstrom said: "After a while, you stop calling machines. You message the councillor because at least a person...