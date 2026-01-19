South Africa: Cable Theft Leaves Nelson Mandela Bay Awash in Raw Sewage

Cable theft and vandalism have left Gqeberha's wastewater system in crisis, sending raw sewage into streets and homes -- affecting both more affluent suburbs and under-resourced communities.

One of the truths about the world that we choose not to discuss - with good reason - is that everyone needs to poo.

For that reason you would think that keeping a city's wastewater treatment facilities in working order would be a top priority, and that steps would be taken to ensure that these crucial mechanisms are maintained.

But as you approach the Driftsands Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW), behind the Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Nelson Mandela Bay, something smells off.

The stench is not emanating from the wastewater facility on the right side of the road, but rather from the bushes to the left. And a short trek down a dirt path quickly reveals a steady river of raw sewage flowing freely into the undergrowth.

For months, Driftsands has either been offline or operating at a very limited capacity. This means that everything flushed down the toilet in the suburb of Summerstrand and surrounds mostly passes through the WWTW untreated and contaminates the bushes 100m from the facility's front gate.

The sewage not being processed at Driftsands is being diverted to a WWTW at Cape Recife. However, that facility does not have the processing capacity, and whatever is...