South Africa: Ramaphosa Should Fire Motshekga and All of SANDF Top Brass for Iran Fiasco, Say Experts

Military experts urge President Ramaphosa to dismiss Defence Minister Motshekga and SANDF leaders for failing to enforce his order to withdraw Iranian warships during joint exercises.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga, SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief General Rudzani Maphwanya, SANDF chief of joint operations Lieutenant General Siphiwe Lucky Sangweni and SA Navy chief Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese should all be fired for last week's fiasco when Iranian navy ships participated in the joint naval exercise Will for Peace 2026 off Simon's Town despite President Cyril Ramaphosa having ordered their withdrawal, say military experts.

They believe that Lobese should not take the rap on his own, as a report in the Sunday Times suggests he might.

On Friday, Motshekga announced she was appointing a board of inquiry into the incident. The board would have to report back in seven days about why Ramaphosa's instructions -- which she said were "clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon, and to be implemented and adhered to as such" -- were not obeyed.

Russia, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Iran actively participated in the exercise, from 9 to 16 January, with some other nations of the BRICS+ group observing.

On 9 January, Ramaphosa ordered Iran's withdrawal from the exercise after being alerted by the US embassy about how badly Iran's participation would be viewed in Washington, at a...