Chad: 12 Sudanese Girls Gang-Raped in Eastern Chad - Refugees Appeal to Govt, UNHCR for Better Security

Sudanese refugees in eastern Chad are appealing for increased security measures after a group of at least 12 Sudanese girls were reportedly subjected to horrific sexual violence by a gang on Friday, which left four of them with serious injuries.

Refugees from the Kounoungo (aka Konongo) camp in eastern Chad told Radio Dabanga that the group of girls was accosted by the gang after they left the camp to gather firewood, and then subjected to 'horrific gang rape'. When other refugees noticed that they had not returned to the camp, a search party went out and found them.

Witnesses say that eight of the girls could be treated at Kounoungo camp's medical centre, however "four of them has such serious injuries that they were urgently transferred to Guereda Hospital to receive the intensive medical care necessary to save their lives".

Refugees have appealed to the Chadian authorities and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for increased security measures and to intervene immediately to increase the number of police officers and effectively secure the perimeter of the camps, while providing all logistical support to the security forces to enable them to extend control and improve living and security conditions.

The number of Sudanese people hosted by the eastern regions of Chad is estimated at about 1.2 million, including 400,000 who fled the previous conflict in Darfur.