Kenya: Ignore Fake News Graphics Claiming Kenya's Murang'a County Already Received Funds From Country's Health Authority

Ignore fake news graphics claiming Kenya's Murang'a county already received funds from country's health authority

IN SHORT: Digital news graphics, claiming that Murang'a county received funds and likely financial misappropriation are circulating on social media. But the graphics - and the claims - are fake.

"Murang'a county facilities worth KSh 200 million are still under review. KSh 53 million was rejected, and KSh 41 million was sent back pending documents. As at 29 December, KSh 288 million had already been paid. The governor's claim was inaccurate," reads the text on several news graphics circulating on Facebook in Kenya.

The graphics feature a photo of Murang'a county governor, Irungu Kang'ata. Each of the graphics also include the logos of various news media outlets, such as Nation Africa, The Star, Citizen Digital and Standard Media.

The posts sharing the graphic read: "Contrary to Governor Irungu Kangata's claim that SHA owes Murang'a County KES 250 million, verified records show that out of KES 588.2 million in total claims, KES 288.9 million has already been paid, fake and undocumented claims rejected or returned, and only KES 204.1 million under routine verification clear proof that SHA is functional and delivering."

The graphics began to circulate on 5 January 2026, following Kang'ata's public remarks on Murang'a county's finances.

On 3 January at a burial service in Muranga, Kang'ata said that the Social Health Authority (SHA) owed the county KSh 250 million (approximately US$1.92 million) and this was affecting its cashflow and operations.

But did a number of media outlets really rubbish the governor's claims? We checked.

Digital media cards fake

Under Kang'ata, Murang'a county was ranked as one of the top performing counties in 2023 and 2024. Kang'ata was also the best performing governor, according to the 2022-2024 devolution scorecard. Africa Check found no credible reports of misappropriation of funds in Murang'a county.

On 8 January 2026, the SHA acknowledged they owed the county KSh207 million (approximately US$1.6 million), and said they would settle the arrears, starting 14 January.

On 5 January, Nation Africa posted the digital media card on its Facebook page with the words "fake" printed across it in red.

"FAKE NEWS ALERT. Please be advised that this card circulating on social media is fake. If you can't find it on Daily Nation's official pages, treat it as fake!" reads the post.

The graphics are all fake and should be ignored.