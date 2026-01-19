Africa: Ignore Social Media Posts Claiming Mixture of Jameson Whiskey and Garlic Can Cure HIV/Aids

Ignore social media posts claiming mixture of Jameson whiskey and garlic can cure HIV/Aids

IN SHORT: Posts claiming that a South African "doctor" recommends a mixture of Jameson whiskey and garlic to cure HIV/Aids have been circulating on Facebook. But there is no such doctor, and there is still no cure for the potentially fatal virus.

"BREAKING NEWS: A famous South African doctor known as Dr. Aphiwe Magagula has found a way to cure HIV & AIDS using garlic and alcohol, preferably Jameson," reads a post on Facebook.

It goes on to claim that HIV/Aids attacks red blood cells, but drinking Jameson, a brand of whiskey, guards these cells.

"Jameson uses garlic as a machine gun to destroy all the virus in the body thus curing the person of HIV."

The post, which started circulating in mid-2025, has more than 46,000 views. The claim has also been posted here and here, each with thousands of views.

No cure for HIV/Aids

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the body's immune system by targeting white blood cells. "HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen and vaginal fluids," says the World Health Organization. The WHO also estimated that 44.1 million people had died from the virus by 15 July 2025.

HIV can be prevented in various ways, including practising safe sex, not sharing needles, and taking a type of medication known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP). The treatment of HIV involves taking a combination of medications known as antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).

ARVs must be taken every day for the rest of the HIV-positive person's life. These medications do not cure HIV, but they work to ensure that the virus does not make copies of itself, which would result in HIV progressing to more serious stages.

Untreated HIV will reach its final stage, known as acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids). By the time HIV has progressed into Aids, the body's immune system has become so weak that it can no longer fight off other infections, which can result in Aids-defining illnesses. These include various types of diseases, such as tuberculosis, some types of cancer, and what is known as opportunistic infections. These infections occur when normal infectants, such as germs and bacteria, that would not make an HIV-negative person sick or could be easily fought off by the immune system, cause serious health problems in a person with Aids.

The effect of garlic and alcohol on HIV and Aids

Historically, garlic was used as medicine, but that was before the development of antibiotics and other modern medicines. Claims that the vegetable can cure various health conditions are common on social media. Africa Check has debunked many of them, including claims that garlic can treat ear infections and headaches, clear yeast infections, and cure illnesses such as asthma and pneumonia.

A 2012 study tested 390 HIV-positive women who took garlic supplements. The results showed that these supplements did not affect the levels of HIV in the blood or the levels of immune system-strengthening cells.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, a US government agency, consuming a large volume of alcohol on a single occasion slows the body's ability to ward off infections, even up to 24 hours later. At the same time, regularly drinking too much can reduce the body's defence against infection, delay its ability to recover from tissue injuries, cause inflammation and contribute to alcohol-related organ damage.

HIV-positive people are even more at risk, not just because their immune systems are already compromised, but also because heavy drinking can cause people to not adhere to their treatment properly. Additionally, a 2010 study says alcohol consumption can interfere with how the body processes ARVs, which can lead to more side effects or make the treatment less effective.

As credible health organisations continue to emphasise, there is no cure for HIV/Aids. Africa Check has also debunked several claims about HIV "cures".

The photo of the 'doctor' is a stock image

The posts include a photo of a man wearing a white lab coat, dressed as a doctor. The first result of a Google reverse image search links it to an article from the Intercare website. The article discusses the future of family medicine and general practitioners.

Intercare is a South African network of healthcare providers that connects users to doctors, dentists and day hospitals - among other medical sources.

Other results from the image search led us to a stock photo website called Dreamstime, where the same image was found with the caption: "Happy afro man doctor portrait with arms crossed." Stock photos are images taken by a professional and uploaded to stock websites for purchase and use in everything from advertisements and flyers to lead images in news articles.

Similar images of the same man, still dressed as a doctor, were available on other stock photo websites such as this one and this one.

There is no evidence that the man in the photo is a real doctor, a South African, or that his name is "Aphiwe Magagula".

Don't take health claims at face value

Posts like these may seem legitimate because they name a doctor and even include an image. But a quick internet search can help to ensure that what you are seeing is accurate.

Following official government health sites on social media is also helpful. For example, South Africa's health department refuted the post's claims in a Facebook post: "The claim is not supported by scientific evidence. To date, there is no known cure for HIV/AIDS. We urge the public to rely on verified health information."

For credible information about HIV/Aids, speak to a healthcare provider or contact South Africa's national Aids helpline at 0800 012 322.

To find key facts about the virus and how to spot misinformation on it, read our analysis and factsheet.