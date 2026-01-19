Africa: WHO Egypt Launches a New National Training-of-Trainers Programme On Mass Casualty Management

16 January 2026
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

The World Health Organization (WHO), with funding from the Government of the United Kingdom, launched Egypt's second national training-of-trainers (ToT) programme on mass casualty management (MCM) for hospital emergency units.

The initiative, involving WHO's 3 levels - headquarters, the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean and the Egypt Country Office - is part of WHO Egypt's Health Emergencies Programme and aims to enhance emergency preparedness while strengthening the long-term resilience of the Egyptian health care system. The ToT certified 16 national instructors who were immediately deployed to train 60 health care professionals from 6 hospitals in Greater Cairo and Ismailia.

The ToT follows a blended learning approach, combining digital modules delivered through the WHO Academy with in-person, hands-on sessions. The curriculum covers key principles of hospital-based planning and response, including the organization of triage and treatment zones, emergency responder roles, activation protocols and the use of action cards and checklists. Over the 2-day course, participants conducted tabletop exercises, refined their hospital MCM plans and presented analyses of real-world operational challenges.

