Somalia: Jubaland Intelligence Agency Wraps Up Counter-Al-Shabaab Training for Elite Unit

Raskamboni — The director general of Jubaland's Intelligence and Security Agency (JISA), Mohamed Ahmed Sabriye, also known as Bassam, on Sunday officially concluded a military training programme for the Hanqadh Brigade in the coastal area of Raaskambooni, in southern Somalia's Badhaadhe district.

The training, organised by JISA, focused on improving the professionalism, skills and operational readiness of Jubbaland security forces to respond to persistent security threats in the region, officials said.

Units that completed the course received specialised instruction in counterinsurgency operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group, including modern security tactics aimed at restoring stability in Badhaadhe district and securing surrounding areas under Jubbaland's administration.

JISA said the ongoing training programmes underscore the Jubbaland regional government's commitment to strengthening peace and security, dismantling Al-Shabaab networks and building capable security institutions able to prevent and respond to insecurity.

Security officials added that the training would serve as a foundation for intensified operations against Al-Shabaab, while enhancing overall security across Jubbaland-controlled territories.