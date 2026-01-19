Somalia: Jubaland Intelligence Agency Wraps Up Counter-Al-Shabaab Training for Elite Unit

19 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Raskamboni — The director general of Jubaland's Intelligence and Security Agency (JISA), Mohamed Ahmed Sabriye, also known as Bassam, on Sunday officially concluded a military training programme for the Hanqadh Brigade in the coastal area of Raaskambooni, in southern Somalia's Badhaadhe district.

The training, organised by JISA, focused on improving the professionalism, skills and operational readiness of Jubbaland security forces to respond to persistent security threats in the region, officials said.

Units that completed the course received specialised instruction in counterinsurgency operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group, including modern security tactics aimed at restoring stability in Badhaadhe district and securing surrounding areas under Jubbaland's administration.

JISA said the ongoing training programmes underscore the Jubbaland regional government's commitment to strengthening peace and security, dismantling Al-Shabaab networks and building capable security institutions able to prevent and respond to insecurity.

Security officials added that the training would serve as a foundation for intensified operations against Al-Shabaab, while enhancing overall security across Jubbaland-controlled territories.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.