Rwanda: Kagame Congratulates Museveni On Re-Election

President Paul Kagame has congratulated his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, on his re-election as president of the neighbouring country, saying he looks forward to continued strong and productive cooperation between Rwanda and Uganda.

Museveni was declared the winner of the presidential election after the completion of the final tally from more than 50,000 polling stations across the country, a process that concluded on Saturday.

The results were announced by Electoral Commission chairperson Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, following a count that began on Friday and in which Museveni maintained a lead throughout.

In a message shared following the announcement, Kagame said:

Congratulations President Kaguta Museveni on your re-election as President of the Republic of Uganda. I extend my best wishes to you and the people of Uganda as you continue to serve your nation for the prosperity of your people. I look forward to the continued strong and productive cooperation between our two countries."

According to the official results released by the Electoral Commission, Museveni secured 7,946,772 votes, representing 71.65 percent of the total, while his closest challenger, opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, finished second with 2,741,238 votes, or 24.72 percent.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.5 percent, with more than 11.3 million ballots cast from a total registered electorate of about 21.6 million voters, according to figures released by the Electoral Commission.