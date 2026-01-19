South Africa: SANDF Deploys Rescue Team to Assist in Flood-Stricken Areas

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has announced that it continues to support various flood-stricken communities by conducting rescue operations to evacuate people stranded in the Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces.

These areas have been severely affected by flooding and rising water levels due to heavy rains over the past two weeks.

The SANDF has additionally deployed a search and rescue team, which included an Oryx helicopter from the South African Air Force (SAAF), to assist in search operations in Mozambique which has also been affected by adverse weather conditions.

According to the SANDF, the aircraft and advance team successfully landed in Maputo and are expected to collaborate with various emergency rescue teams and disaster management agencies in Mozambique as part of Operation CHARIOT.

"More air assets are scheduled to be deployed from South Africa to assist in the rescue mission," the SANDF said in a statement.

In South Africa, severe weather, which included heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and flooding, impacted Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West.

This extreme weather resulted in loss of life, significant damage to infrastructure and property, environmental degradation, the displacement of communities, disruptions to schooling and agricultural activities, and closures in parts of the Kruger National Park.

Mpumalanga has recorded 20 fatalities, with over 1 300 houses, roads, and public infrastructure damaged. The death toll in Limpopo stands at 18.

Further rainfall warnings remain in effect.