Uganda: Ngora Woman MP Stella Isodo Apolot Dies At 51

Ngora District Woman Member of Parliament, Stella Isodo Apolot, has passed away at the age of 51, following a brief illness.

The death was officially announced by Speaker of Parliament Annet Annitah Among via her X (formerly Twitter) account.

"With a heavy heart, I announce the unfortunate death of our colleague and sister Hon. Apolot Stella Isodo, the Woman Member of Parliament for Ngora District, after a short illness. Sincere condolences to her family, colleagues in Parliament, the people of Ngora, the FDC fraternity, and all her friends. Send-off arrangements will be communicated later," Among wrote.

A statement from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), issued on Sunday, confirmed that Apolot passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Kampala Hospital after spending time in the Intensive Care Unit while awaiting surgery.

The FDC noted that Apolot had previously received treatment at Doctors Plaza in Soroti and had traveled to India last year for specialized surgery, returning to Uganda during the campaign period.

"She was a devoted leader, who served her people with commitment. Isodo will be missed," the party said.

Apolot was a long-serving politician affiliated with the FDC, contesting the Ngora Woman MP seat in both the 2021 and 2026 general elections.

She won the party primaries in August 2020, becoming the FDC flag bearer for the 2021 race.

In the 2026 elections, she lost to Josephine Pedun of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), who received 17,010 votes compared to Apolot's 11,334 votes.

She first entered elective politics in 2016, contesting for the same parliamentary seat but losing to Jacqueline Amongin.

Born on October 25, 1974, Apolot was a prominent voice on issues affecting women and her Ngora constituents, earning respect across political lines.

An agriculturalist by profession, she is survived by her husband, lawyer Samuel Isodo, and their three children: Joanne Apio, Arnold Isodo, and Allan Bill Okiror.

Funeral arrangements, as announced by A-Plus Funeral Management on behalf of the family, include:

Wednesday, January 21, 2026: Body taken to Parliament at 10:00am ahead of a special parliamentary sitting at 2:00pm.

Thursday, January 22, 2026: Funeral service at Pentecostal Assemblies of God (PAG) Church, Soroti, beginning at 11:00am.

Friday, January 23, 2026: Vigil at her home in Osigiria Village, Ngora Town Council.

Saturday, January 24, 2026: Burial at her ancestral home in Osigiria Village, starting at 10:00am.

Apolot's passing has been met with deep sorrow across the political spectrum, with colleagues, constituents, and party members remembering her dedication to public service, democratic governance, and the welfare of women and youth in Ngora District.