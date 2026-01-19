Uganda's Passport Records Best Global Ranking in a Decade

Uganda's passport has been ranked the 71st strongest in the world, marking its best performance in the past decade, according to the latest Henley Passport Index.

The Henley Passport Index, regarded as the world's leading authority on passport strength, ranks countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can access without a prior visa.

The index draws on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association, the world's most comprehensive travel information database, and is supported by research from Henley & Partners.

Ugandan passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 66 destinations worldwide, reflecting a steady improvement in global mobility and the country's strongest showing since 2016.

Over the last 10 years, Uganda's ranking has shown gradual but consistent progress. The country was ranked 72nd in 2025, 73rd in 2024, 78th in 2023, 76th in 2022, and 81st in 2021.

Earlier positions included 73rd in 2020, 76th in 2019, 77th in 2018, 75th in 2017, and 77th in 2016, pointing to a positive long-term trend.

Globally, Singapore retained its position as the world's most powerful passport. Japan and South Korea jointly ranked second, offering visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Several European countries, including Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Luxembourg, shared third place, while Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece and others occupied fourth position. The United States ranked 10th.

Within the East African region, Kenya emerged as the strongest performer, ranking 68th globally with access to 69 destinations.

Tanzania followed closely in 69th place, while Rwanda ranked 70th with access to 67 destinations. Burundi ranked lowest in the region at 86th.

Analysts say Uganda's improved position reflects gradual gains in diplomatic engagement, regional integration and international travel arrangements over the past decade.

The ranking also signals expanding travel opportunities for Ugandan citizens, particularly within Africa and parts of Asia.

While Uganda still trails several regional peers, the latest index suggests continued upward momentum in passport strength, reinforcing optimism about future improvements in global mobility for Ugandans.