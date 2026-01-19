Uganda: Ssemujju Concedes Kira Seat to NUP's Musisi After 15 Years in Parliament

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has conceded defeat in the January 15, 2026, parliamentary elections after National Unity Platform candidate George Musisi captured the seat, ending Ssemujju's long hold on the constituency.

Speaking on NBS Morning Breeze on Monday, Ssemujju acknowledged that his loss was legitimate, even as he raised concerns about what he described as widespread irregularities affecting other opposition candidates across the country.

"In my constituency, the Opposition celebrated the removal of an Opposition candidate, not NRM," Ssemujju said, pointing to what he described as internal weaknesses and setbacks within opposition ranks.

The election results have also highlighted a sharp reduction in opposition representation in Parliament, which has fallen from 106 MPs in the previous House to about 78 in the new Parliament, according to provisional tallies.

Ssemujju reflected on the calibre of lawmakers who failed to return, warning that Parliament would feel the loss of experienced legislators.

"The people of Kira Municipality gave me 15 years in Parliament. Maybe they see this is time for me to step away," he said.

Despite his defeat, Ssemujju said he remains committed to political activism and the broader struggle for democratic reforms, indicating that his role will now be outside Parliament.

"I will continue contributing to the struggle for freedom, but this time outside Parliament," he said.

Ssemujju also attributed part of the opposition's electoral challenges to structural weaknesses, particularly among newer political formations.

"We are a new party, PFF. We went into this election with our leader in prison, without money, and the PFF leader was on their own," he said, referring to People's Progressive Front leader Kizza Besigye.

Musisi's victory represents a significant political realignment in Kira Municipality, where Ssemujju had previously commanded strong support.

Areas once considered his strongholds, including Kirinya and Kasokoso, recorded strong performances for Musisi.

Musisi ran a campaign centred on grassroots mobilisation, with door-to-door engagement, small community meetings, and direct interaction with voters.

Political analysts say his accessibility and modest campaign style, particularly his outreach to women voters, helped broaden his appeal.

Some residents cited Ssemujju's limited physical presence in the constituency during recent years and what they perceived as growing arrogance as contributing factors to his defeat.

Others pointed to voter fatigue after his 15 years in Parliament, arguing that the electorate was ready for change.

Ssemujju first won the newly created Kira Municipality seat in 2016, securing more than 70 percent of the vote and defeating NRM candidate Juliet Najjuma by a margin of about 30,000 votes.

In the 2021 elections, he survived the National Unity Platform wave by defeating NUP's Ji Lukwago, again by a margin of roughly 28,000 votes.

The 2026 election, however, produced a decisive reversal, with Musisi securing the seat by a clear margin and underscoring the shifting political dynamics within the constituency.