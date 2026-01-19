Uganda: 630 Workers' Delegates Meet to Elect Five MPs

A group of 630 workers' delegates is meeting today at Kibuli Secondary School to elect five Members of Parliament who will represent the interests of labour in Parliament.

The election is being held under the Special Interest Group framework, which provides for the representation of specific sectors, including workers, in the legislative process.

It is organised by the Electoral Commission and forms part of the broader electoral calendar aimed at ensuring inclusive representation.

Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson of the Electoral Commission, said the election brings together delegates drawn from labour unions as well as non-unionised workers, both of whom are eligible to participate in the vote.

"The delegates represent labour unions, as well as non-unionised workers, ensuring broad representation of workers' interests in Parliament," Mucunguzi said.

He explained that the five MPs to be elected will be tasked with articulating and defending the interests of workers in Parliament, particularly on issues related to wages, working conditions, labour laws and social protection.

Under the law, one of the five MPs must be a woman to ensure gender balance, while the remaining four seats are open to either male or female candidates.

Mucunguzi said the Electoral Commission had completed all logistical and administrative preparations ahead of the vote, including the accreditation of all 630 delegates and the delivery of electoral materials such as ballot papers and voting guidelines.

"We encourage all delegates to act in a peaceful and lawful manner," he said. "The Commission is committed to ensuring that the election remains free and fair, and we urge delegates to avoid any acts of malpractice, including bribery or hate speech, which are prohibited under the electoral laws of Uganda."

The Commission has also deployed monitoring teams and put in place additional safeguards to ensure compliance with electoral laws and to respond promptly to any reported violations.

Accredited media houses have been granted access to Kibuli Secondary School and the National Tally Centre to observe the process and report on the outcome, a move the Commission says is intended to enhance transparency and public confidence in the election.

The results of the vote will determine who represents millions of Ugandan workers in the 11th Parliament.

The elected MPs will be expected to play a key role in shaping labour-related legislation and policy, ensuring that workers' concerns are effectively reflected in national decision-making.