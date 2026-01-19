Uganda: Post-Election Unity, Inclusion Key to Preserving Peace - Dr Bainomugisha

As Uganda emerges from a tense and closely contested election, Executive Director of the Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment (ACODE) Dr Arthur Bainomugisha has called for inclusive governance, national dialogue and reforms to rebuild trust and preserve the country's record of relative peace.

Speaking in the aftermath of the polls, Dr Bainomugisha warned that elections remain a major trigger of instability across Africa, citing conflicts in Sudan, South Sudan, Libya and the Democratic Republic of Congo. He said Uganda must deliberately protect its stability by prioritising unity and political inclusion.

"Uganda is a bastion of peace in a region fractured by election-related violence, and this peace must be protected," he said, arguing that inclusion is essential to healing divisions created during the campaign period.

Dr Bainomugisha stressed that once elected, the President assumes responsibility for all citizens regardless of political affiliation, and urged the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to maintain a tradition of reaching out to opposition parties.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The President is a president of all Ugandans, not just of the NRM," he said, adding that national resources, political appointments and service delivery should be shared equitably so that "every Ugandan is a winner."

He pointed to the Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV) as a unifying framework, calling for its implementation to be inclusive and responsive to all communities.

According to him, fair budgeting and service delivery would help restore confidence among citizens who feel marginalised after elections.

On rebuilding trust between the government, opposition and the public, Dr Bainomugisha emphasised the importance of tone and conduct by election winners.

He urged leaders to abandon divisive rhetoric and instead promote reconciliation.

"Now that elections are over, the tone of the winners should be one of respect, love and reaching out to the losers," he said. "The nation is more important than political competition."

He backed proposals for a national dialogue, including initiatives previously floated by opposition figures, saying such forums are vital for reconciliation and restoring hope.

He also called on civil society organisations, faith-based institutions and religious leaders to help bridge political divides.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Assessing the conduct of the elections, Dr Bainomugisha said Uganda had registered progress, noting reports from oversight bodies that indicated reduced election-related violence compared to previous polls.

However, he acknowledged several shortcomings that need urgent attention.

Among the key concerns he cited were failures of electoral machines, destruction of ballot papers, gaps in voter education and challenges related to campaign financing.

He said these weaknesses risk undermining public confidence in electoral democracy if left unaddressed.

Dr Bainomugisha also expressed concern over low voter turnout, saying apathy threatens democratic legitimacy even when elections remain legally valid.

He called for sustained civic education to encourage more citizens to participate in future polls.

"Democracy has no equal," he said, adding that widespread participation gives citizens a stake in national outcomes and strengthens accountability.

He further urged capacity-building for political parties, encouraging them to focus on national, regional and Pan-African issues rather than sectarian rhetoric.

According to him, stronger political institutions are essential for Uganda's socio-economic transformation and for Africa to gain greater influence in global governance.

"Elections will come and go, but Uganda will remain," Dr Bainomugisha said. "Our politics must unite us and help the country grow stronger at home and more influential internationally."