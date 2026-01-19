Kenya: KRA Records Sh251.5bn Monthly Tax Collection in December

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected a record Sh251.52 billion in taxes in December 2025, the highest monthly revenue haul in its history.

The collection represents a 15.88 per cent year-on-year growth and is 2.09 per cent higher than the previous peak of Sh246.36 billion recorded in June 2025, highlighting stronger enforcement and compliance measures in the final quarter of the year.

The surge follows several policy and administrative changes rolled out in Q4 2025. In November, KRA introduced automated payment plans allowing taxpayers to clear liabilities in instalments of up to six months.

In September, the authority rolled out the Electronic Rental Income Tax System (eRITS), with the government targeting Sh100 billion annually from rental income tax.

In October, KRA also tightened tax compliance requirements, making eTIMS compliance mandatory for issuance of a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) and elevating the VAT Special Table as a key determinant in TCC approval. The changes likely prompted many businesses to regularise their tax status, as TCCs are critical for securing contracts and doing business.

On the broader Exchequer performance for December 2025, non-tax revenue amounted to Sh39.93 billion, while domestic borrowing stood at Sh47.77 billion. External loans and grants contributed Sh4.94 billion, alongside Sh15.18 billion from other domestic financing.

On the expenditure side, recurrent spending reached Sh214.57 billion, development expenditure stood at Sh23.2 billion, and counties received Sh35.28 billion as equitable share. Public debt servicing consumed Sh75.84 billion during the month.