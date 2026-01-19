Rwanda: Taleb Blasts Referees After Dauda's Disallowed Goal Against Al Merrikh

APR FC head coach Taleb Abderrahim has criticized match officials following his side's goalless draw with Al Merrikh on Sunday at Amahoro Stadium, insisting a controversial refereeing decision cost his team all three points.

APR thought they had finally broken the deadlock in the 86th minute when midfielder Dauda Yussif unleashed a powerful strike past Al Merrikh goalkeeper Ladji Brahima Sanou only for the assistant referee to flag it for offside, ruling that three APR FC players were in an offside position during the build-up.

"We lost two points unfairly," Taleb said in a post-match interview. "Last time a referee was suspended for five games, but what did that help me? Now I want to be first, what does that help me?"

The Moroccan tactician expressed frustration over what he described as repeated officiating mistakes against his side.

"It was not fair today and this is not the first time. It has been happening to my team," he added. "We did enough to earn three points. My players created many chances but could not score. The one goal we got was denied by the referee."

The Rwanda Football Association has in the past suspended referees involved in controversial decisions, but Taleb believes such actions offer little consolation when points are already lost.

"What do I gain from suspending a referee? What I want is to get three points. This is an insult," he said.

The decision also angered APR FC supporters, many of whom claimed the officials had "done too much" to influence the outcome of the match.