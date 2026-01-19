Rwanda: 'It Is My Calling' - Papa Sava On His 30-Year Artistic Journey

Celebrated artist Gratien Niyitegeka, widely known in the cinema industry as Papa Sava, says he is living his dream after a career that has spanned three decades in artistry, long before Rwanda's film industry fully took shape.

On January 30, the acclaimed actor, writer, and performer will mark 30 years of creative work with a special anniversary event at Mundi Center. The celebration will bring together fans, fellow creatives, and industry stakeholders to reflect on a career that has helped shape Rwanda's entertainment landscape.

ALSO READ: How 'Papa Sava' creator has kept his storytelling alive for three decades

Speaking to The New Times, Niyitegeka said his journey into the arts was never a calculated career move but a calling rooted in passion and purpose.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"It was a calling. I started by writing poems, then moved into theatre performances. Later, I joined Itorero Indamutsa, where I performed in Ikinamico and other plays that were broadcast on radio. That experience shaped my understanding of performance before I fully entered cinema in 2009," he said.

While many associate him primarily with film and television, Niyitegeka stressed that the upcoming celebration recognises his broader artistic journey, not just his years in cinema. He noted that his creative foundation was laid at a time when Rwanda lacked formal institutions to nurture literary and film talent.

"One of the things that didn't favour us at the time was the absence of schools teaching literature and film-based courses. Those would have helped sharpen our talents much earlier," he said.

Despite these challenges, Niyitegeka said recognition and awards played a crucial role in sustaining his motivation over the years.

"Awards and other forms of recognition encouraged me a lot. They reassured me that what I was doing mattered and pushed me to keep going, even when things were difficult," he added.

He identified limited capital as one of the biggest obstacles he faced early in his career.

"Producing content required money we didn't have," he explained. "Another challenge was the perception of artistry by my parents and the people around me at the time. Many did not believe it could work as a career."

Niyitegeka also recalled a defining moment during his school years, when visiting officials from Canada recognised his talent and offered unexpected encouragement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They told me I was like Shakespeare. Later, they sent me books to help shape my writing and creativity. That meant a lot to me at the time," he said.

Over the years, Niyitegeka has appeared in numerous television series, comedy sketches, and films that have contributed significantly to Rwanda's entertainment industry. His most iconic creation, Papa Sava, has become synonymous with comedic storytelling, while characters such as Seburikoko, Sekaganda, and Ngiga showcase his versatility across generations.

His work has earned him several accolades, including Best Actor of the Year at The Choice Awards 2022. In 2025, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Iziwacu Awards during the Mashariki African Film Festival, recognising his long-standing impact on Rwanda's film industry. Earlier in his career, he also received popularity-based honours at the Rwanda International Movie Awards.

Tickets for Papa Sava's 30th anniversary celebration are already on sale, priced at Rwf 10,000 for regular admission, Rwf 20,000 for VIP, and Rwf 50,000 for VVIP.