Ethiopian Coffee Draws Strong Global Interest At World of Coffee Dubai 2026

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian coffee is commanding significant international attention at the 5th International Coffee Exhibition (World of Coffee Dubai 2026), the Middle East's leading coffee industry event, currently underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 19th to 21st 2026.

Ethiopia is represented by 26 coffee exporters, showcasing a wide range of premium and specialty coffee products.

Their exhibits have attracted strong interest from international traders, roasters, investors, and coffee industry experts, highlighting Ethiopia's enduring reputation for quality and diversity in the global coffee market.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, a high-level panel discussion was jointly organized by the Embassy of Ethiopia in Abu Dhabi and the Ethiopian Consulate General in Dubai.

The event brought together industry professionals, investors, and media representatives to discuss opportunities and challenges within Ethiopia's coffee sector.

In his opening remarks, Jamal Baker, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, reaffirmed that Ethiopia is the birthplace of Arabica coffee and home to the world's richest coffee biodiversity.

He emphasized the Embassy's strategic focus on "Coffee Diplomacy" as a tool to expand the presence of Ethiopian coffee in the UAE and across the wider Middle Eastern market.

Adugna Debela, Director General of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, delivered a comprehensive briefing on ongoing reforms in Ethiopia's coffee sector.

His presentation highlighted increased production capacity, quality enhancement initiatives, and structural improvements aimed at strengthening Ethiopia's global competitiveness.

Moderated by Ambassador Jamal, the panel featured an interactive Q&A session addressing key issues such as supply chain and logistics challenges, value addition, market access, and strategies for sustaining competitiveness in an evolving global coffee market.

The exhibition is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening Ethiopia's leadership in the global coffee industry, while opening doors to new commercial partnerships and investment opportunities.