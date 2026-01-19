Ethiopian Orthodox Christians Marking Timket With Nationwide Celebrations

Addis Ababa — Millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians gathered across Ethiopia today to celebrate Timket, the Ethiopian Orthodox Epiphany that commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan.

The three-day religious festival, one of the country's most significant public events, has been observed with vibrant spiritual and cultural ceremonies in cities and towns nationwide.

Major celebrations took place in Addis Ababa, particularly at Jan Meda, and in the historic city of Gondar, widely regarded as the spiritual center of Timket observances.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Timket, meaning Epiphany in Amharic, is marked by unique rituals that distinguish Ethiopian Orthodox traditions from Epiphany celebrations elsewhere in the Christian world.

This outdoor observance is renowned for its elaborate processions, sacred music, and deep-rooted symbolism.

The festival begins on the eve of Timket, which falls on January 19 in a leap year. On the first day, churches ceremonially carry Tabots--replicas of the Ark of the Covenant--to nearby public gathering sites. These sacred objects symbolize the tablets of the Ten Commandments and are central to Ethiopian Orthodox worship.

Throughout the night, priests and church choirs chant hymns, accompanied by drums, bells, and prayers, as the Tabots rest in specially prepared tents.

The atmosphere blends solemn devotion with colorful celebration.

The second day marks the main Timket celebration, during which congregations joyfully escort the Tabots back to their respective churches following ceremonial blessings of water.

Worshippers from all walks of life participate in the processions, reflecting the festival's unifying role in Ethiopian society.

The third and final day, dedicated to St. Michael the Archangel, features a similar procession but is observed exclusively by churches dedicated to St. Michael.

Gondar once again emerged as a focal point of the festivities, attracting hundreds of thousands of Ethiopian worshippers, foreign Orthodox Christians, and international tourists.

City officials reported that tens of thousands of foreign visitors attended this year's celebration.

In recognition of its cultural and spiritual significance, UNESCO inscribed Timket in 2019 on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, citing its unique traditions and enduring importance to Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation.