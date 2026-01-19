Malawi: Escom Launches Investigation After Fatal Accident At Nsaru Site

19 January 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has launched a formal internal investigation following a tragic accident at its Nsaru site in Lilongwe on Sunday, January 18, which claimed the life of one employee and left three others injured.

ESCOM confirmed that a linesperson was fatally injured while performing duties at the site. The three other employees involved sustained injuries of varying severity and are currently receiving medical attention. Their conditions are being closely monitored.

In an official statement issued on Monday, ESCOM management said the investigation aims to determine the exact circumstances and cause of the accident. The company emphasized that the inquiry will be conducted thoroughly and transparently, with updates to be provided as the investigation progresses.

"The safety of our employees is our top priority. This investigation will not only establish what happened but will also help us strengthen our safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future," ESCOM said.

The corporation extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased employee and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the injured staff during their recovery.

ESCOM noted that such investigations are standard procedure following serious operational incidents, and the findings will be used to improve workplace safety across all its facilities.

