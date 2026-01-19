Southern Africa: Media Urged to Submit Entries for SADC Media Awards

19 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has called on South African journalists and media to submit their entries for the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition.

The SADC Media Awards competition is open to journalists from the SADC member states in four categories: Photo Journalism, Print Journalism, Television Journalism, and Radio Journalism.

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism that promotes regional cooperation, integration and development across the SADC region.

"The awards celebrate media practitioners whose work highlights the shared values, principles, and aspirations of Southern Africa. Winners will receive US$2500 in each category, while runners-up will be awarded US$1000.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"SADC's vision is of a common future where the peoples of Southern Africa enjoy economic well-being, improved standards of living, peace, security, freedom, and social justice.

"These awards support that vision by encouraging reporting that strengthens regional bonds and deepens public understanding of SADC initiatives," the GCIS said on Monday.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.gcis.gov.za website.

The entry form can be accessed at https://zurl.co/sN1xF.

The rules of the 2026 competition can be accessed at https://zurl.co/yVIyN.

Completed forms may be submitted via WeTransfer or Google Drive links and emailed to: mphop@gcis.gov.za and keneilwe@gcis.gov.za or entries can also be posted or delivered to:

GCIS offices nationwide, marked as follows:

SADC Media Awards Entry

Government Communications (GCIS)

1035 Francis Baard Street

Hatfield, Pretoria

0028

The closing date for submissions is 27 February 2026.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.