Southern Africa: Media Urged to Submit Entries for SADC Media Awards

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) has called on South African journalists and media to submit their entries for the 2026 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards competition.

The SADC Media Awards competition is open to journalists from the SADC member states in four categories: Photo Journalism, Print Journalism, Television Journalism, and Radio Journalism.

Established in 1996, the SADC Media Awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism that promotes regional cooperation, integration and development across the SADC region.

"The awards celebrate media practitioners whose work highlights the shared values, principles, and aspirations of Southern Africa. Winners will receive US$2500 in each category, while runners-up will be awarded US$1000.

"SADC's vision is of a common future where the peoples of Southern Africa enjoy economic well-being, improved standards of living, peace, security, freedom, and social justice.

"These awards support that vision by encouraging reporting that strengthens regional bonds and deepens public understanding of SADC initiatives," the GCIS said on Monday.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.gcis.gov.za website.

The entry form can be accessed at https://zurl.co/sN1xF.

The rules of the 2026 competition can be accessed at https://zurl.co/yVIyN.

Completed forms may be submitted via WeTransfer or Google Drive links and emailed to: mphop@gcis.gov.za and keneilwe@gcis.gov.za or entries can also be posted or delivered to:

GCIS offices nationwide, marked as follows:

SADC Media Awards Entry

Government Communications (GCIS)

1035 Francis Baard Street

Hatfield, Pretoria

0028

The closing date for submissions is 27 February 2026.