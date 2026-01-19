South Africa: Saws Warns of Disruptive Rainfall in Limpopo

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of disruptive rainfall that could cause flooding in Limpopo.

"A medium likelihood of significant impacts are expected over the Lowveld of Limpopo, as well as the eastern parts of the Limpopo Valley, due to persistent overnight rainfall with 30 to 60mm more expected during the course of Monday," SAWS said.

The weather service said the risk of impacts are exacerbated by the recent flood damage and stressed municipal services.

These weather conditions could result in flooding of roads and settlements, disruptions to traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or closed and some communities may be temporarily not accessible/cut off.

In addition, there is a possibility of danger to life, due to fast flowing streams and rivers, as well as damage to mud-based/makeshift houses/structures, with mudslides, rockfalls and soil erosion possible.