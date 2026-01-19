South Africa: Emergency Housing Team Dispatched to Flood Hit Limpopo, Mpumalanga

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has dispatched the Emergency Housing Unit of the National Department of Human Settlements to disaster-affected areas in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, following recent heavy rainfall.

In a statement, the department said the national team, working together with provincial departments in both provinces, is currently conducting physical verification of households affected by recent heavy rains.

"The verification process will determine the extent of the damage and inform the department of the appropriate emergency housing interventions to be implemented, assisting affected families," the department said.

Parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga experienced heavy rainfall early last week, resulting in widespread damage to properties and infrastructure. More than 1 500 households have been affected, with most of them located in Limpopo.

In Limpopo, four district municipalities are currently undergoing verification, while the process is yet to commence in the Capricorn District Municipality.

In Mpumalanga, verification is underway in the Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande District Municipalities.

"Preliminary findings indicate that four households will require relocation due to residing below the flood line, while eight households in Gert Sibande will require Temporary Residential Units at Gert Sibande District. To expedite the verification process, Minister Simelane has directed additional capacity be deployed in both provinces," the department said.

The Minister has urged citizens to remain vigilant as further rainfall is expected in both provinces. She said that full assessments of damage are likely to commence this week.

The Department of Human Settlements provides emergency housing assistance through four interventions, including restoration, relocation, rebuilding, and repairs.