South Africa: Kruger National Park Applies Quota System for Visitors

The Kruger National Park (KNP) has implemented a gate quota system with immediate effect in the interest of visitor safety and effective traffic management, after heavy rains.

Last week's persistent heavy rainfall across Limpopo and Mpumalanga caused river levels to rise significantly, with overflows reported in the Crocodile, Sabie, Letaba, Sand, Luvuvhu and Limpopo rivers.

According to the KNP, Sunday night's increased rainfall caused further damage to park infrastructure.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"A gate quota system will apply at the following open gates: Malelane Gate, Numbi Gate and Paul Kruger Gate and all Open Safari Vehicles (OSVs) will form part of these gate quotas. Guests are requested to ensure that their vehicles have fuel, as the filling stations at camps might be affected by the persistent rain," the KNP said on Monday.

Essential delivery vehicles, airport transfers (with proof of a valid flight ticket) and officials will be allowed entry through Paul Kruger Gate only.

The Skukuza to Phabeni Gate route is currently closed due to flooding, as a stream has cut off access along the S1 road. Phabeni Gate is therefore inaccessible via Skukuza at this stage.

"Orpen Gate will remain closed until further notice due to safety concerns. The northern part of the KNP remains inaccessible and as a result, all gates in the north are closed.

"The South African National Parks (SANParks) continues to monitor weather conditions and the status of roads and infrastructure closely. Further updates will be communicated as the situation evolves," the KNP said.