South Africa: Premier Ramathuba Welcomes National Disaster Classification

Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has welcomed the classification of the recent floods that affected Limpopo and several other provinces as a national disaster, saying the move will unlock much-needed support to assist with recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The classification was issued by the National Disaster Management Centre, following an assessment of the magnitude and severity of the severe weather conditions experienced across Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and the North West.

The severe weather included lightning, strong and damaging surface winds, heavy rainfall and flooding, which resulted in loss of life, extensive damage to property, infrastructure and the environment, as well as disruptions to basic services.

The disaster was classified in terms of Section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002). Ramathuba said the classification comes at a critical time, as the full extent of the damage is becoming clearer and access to previously cut-off areas is gradually being restored.

"This classification has come at the right time when the extent of the damage to our infrastructure is becoming visible to all and access to some areas is slowly opening. We need all the assistance we can get to rebuild Limpopo after these devastating floods, and the help we need from national departments and agencies would be made possible through this classification," Ramathuba said.

The national disaster classification will enable organs of State across all three spheres of government to strengthen their support to disaster management structures, implement contingency arrangements and ensure coordinated interventions to effectively address the impact of the disaster.

The Premier said the Limpopo Provincial Government is currently engaged in assessing and quantifying the damage across affected areas, including determining the cost of repairs and compiling the required reports to be submitted to the National Disaster Management Centre for consideration, assistance and approval.

Government has reiterated its commitment to working with all relevant stakeholders to provide relief to affected communities and to fast-track recovery and rebuilding efforts across the province.

