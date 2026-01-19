Tanzania: TNCC Launches 2026 Climate Policy to Promote Sustainable Business Practices

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania National Business Council, Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TNCC) has launched its 2026 Environment and Climate Change Policy, aimed at driving sustainable, responsible and climate-smart business practices across the country.

Speaking to the Daily News in Dar es Salaam during the launch recently, TNCC president Vicent Minja described the policy as a key instrument for positioning the private sector as a major driver of environmental solutions, while maintaining its central role in advancing Tanzania's economic growth.

He said the policy provides a strong foundation for sustainable business practices, ensuring that economic development progresses in harmony with environmental conservation and the efficient use of natural resources.

"This policy is intended to encourage the private sector to invest in environmentally friendly enterprises, reduce waste generation and take an active role in addressing climate change," Mr Minja said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The launch was complemented by the recognition and awarding of companies implementing inclusive business models and embracing the circular economy concept, an initiative aimed at acknowledging the private sector's contribution to environmental protection, climate change mitigation and the promotion of a green economy in Tanzania.

Mr Minja emphasised that transforming waste into raw materials is among the most effective strategies for environmental protection, while simultaneously creating employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

"With proper management, waste can be converted into valuable economic resources," he noted.

Among the award recipients was Ms Catherin Fidolin, founder of Lima Africa, who said the company works closely with farmers in Geita, Pemba, Mwanza and Tanga regions.

Through partnerships with women and youth, the enterprise collects agricultural waste and converts it into useful raw materials.

Another awardwinning innovator, Mr Taliq Mangachi of Primo Maggoto Farm Products and a graduate of Ardhi University, said his initiative utilises various forms of waste to manufacture environmentally friendly products, helping to protect the environment while creating sustainable jobs for young people.

Similarly, Ms Mariamu Shadrack from the Nipe Fagio organisation said her institution applies a zero-waste approach in Bonyokwa area, Ubungo District, by producing organic fertiliser from fruit waste and cassava peels.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said the project has created employment for more than 30 youths, while significantly contributing to environmental cleanliness and the production of organic fertiliser.