Tanzania: New TB Regimen Cuts Treatment Time to Six Months

Kilimanjaro — THE Director of Kibong'oto Infectious Diseases Hospital (KIDH) in Siha District, Kilimanjaro Region, Dr Leonard Subi has said that the government, through the Ministry of Health is continuing to expand access to improved tuberculosis (TB) treatment, which focuses on enabling patients to complete treatment in a significantly shorter time than in the past. Dr Subi was speaking recently while outlining progress made in TB treatment services in the country.

"Through the improved TB treatment regimen, patients now take medication for six months instead of nine months or up to a year, as was the case previously," Dr Subi said.

He noted that the government's efforts have contributed substantially to the remarkable progress being recorded in healthcare service delivery at the hospital. Dr Subi explained that the initial implementation of the new TB treatment began in 12 health facilities across the country and that evaluation is ongoing for patients already enrolled in the programme.

The drugs used under the new regimen have been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Tanzania is among the countries that have begun implementing the short-term TB treatment regimen, with Kibong'oto Hospital entrusted with the national responsibility of overseeing its establishment, capacity building and overall implementation," he said.

ALSO READ: PM calls for faith-led action to safeguard peace

He added that the programme is being implemented through close collaboration between KIDH experts, WHO specialists and various stakeholders, including USAID and the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Programme under the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, KIDH Social Welfare Officer Wazoeli Mshana said the government's decision to fully support TB treatment has brought great relief to patients, particularly those suffering from chronic TB, which is costly to manage.

He explained that treating a patient with chronic TB costs between 12m/- and 15m/- per person, largely due to the prolonged hospitalisation period of six to nine months required for treatment.

Mr Mshana also commended LHL International Institute for partnering with the government to support essential needs for some TB patients receiving treatment at KIDH. Speaking on behalf of fellow TB patients at the hospital, Emmanuel Mazengo expressed gratitude to the government for covering treatment costs.

"The cost of TB treatment is very high. One wonders what would have happened to patients who cannot afford it if the government had not stepped in," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Tuberculosis By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also commended the hospital's management for the care provided to patients during their long stay away from home.

"Taking care of patients who are far from their families for six to nine months requires dedication and compassion. We are truly grateful to the entire KIDH management," he said.