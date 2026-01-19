South Africa: Government Intervenes Over Sewer Crisis in JB Marks Municipality

Poorly functioning wastewater treatment plants and ongoing sewerage spillages continue to contribute significantly to water pollution in JB Marks Local Municipality in North West, prompting intervention by the national Department of Water and Sanitation.

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo on Friday, 16 January 2026, met with the municipality to address the ongoing deterioration of sewerage infrastructure in Ikageng Location, Potchefstroom, and its impact on the Mooi River.

The department said Seitlholo had received numerous complaints from residents about persistent sewerage spillages contaminating the Mooi River, a critical water source used for domestic water use, agriculture, livestock farming, and industrial activities. Several industrial areas rely on the river to sustain their operations, making its protection an urgent environmental and socio-economic priority.

According to the department, the challenges facing the municipality are largely due to ageing and deteriorating sewerage infrastructure, which has resulted in frequent overflowing manholes that pose serious health risks and negatively affect residents and businesses.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

While the municipality has managed to unblock some manholes affecting local businesses, the lack of appropriate machinery has led to continued sewer spillages. As a result, pollution of the Mooi River has persisted, mainly from untreated sewage and wastewater entering the river directly or through stormwater channels.

Between 2020 and 2023, affected communities and downstream water users lodged complaints to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

Following several inspections in Ikageng, DWS issued a Notice of Intention to issue a Directive to JB Marks Local Municipality in terms of Section 19(3) of the National Water Act, 1998 (Act No. 36 of 1998).

Although the municipality responded to the notices and directives, the department said the responses failed to implement immediate and effective measures to stop the discharge of pollution into the environment.

In addition to the directives, a criminal case was opened by civil society, with the matter currently under investigation by an Environmental Management Inspector from the DFFE.

The DWS said it continues to receive complaints regarding sewage spillages in the area, which indicate failures within the sewer networks and the pumpstations.

To address the challenges, DWS has approved several projects under the Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) intended to rehabilitate and upgrade sewerage infrastructure in Promosa and Mohadin, areas that continue to experience persistent sewerage spillages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the site inspections, Seitlholo and his delegation observed ongoing sewerage spillages in Extension 7, near Poortjies Dam, including the prolonged exposure of two households that have reportedly endured sewer spillages for an estimated period of 10 years.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister emphasised that while the municipality has approved projects aimed at addressing these challenges, the lack of adequate tools of trade remains a critical impediment.

"The municipality does not have the necessary equipment to respond swiftly and effectively to sewerage spillages, resulting in residents and businesses being forced to live and operate under unsanitary conditions for prolonged periods.

"These matters were clearly raised with the Municipal Manager and the MMC, who was acting as Mayor at the time. The current situation is unacceptable and cannot be allowed to continue," Seitlholo said.

A follow-up meeting has been scheduled within the next two weeks to assess progress and ensure corrective measures are implemented.