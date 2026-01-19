South Africa: Inmates in Matric Record 94.4 Percent 2025 Pass Rate

The Department of Correctional Services has recorded a 94.4% pass rate for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams.

This was revealed by Minister Pieter Groenewald, who released the results at the Goodwood Correctional Facility, in the Western Cape, on Monday.

Some 180 learners from 18 correctional services schools sat for the NSC examinations in 2025 with 15 schools achieving a 100% pass rate and a total of 132 distinctions earned.

"Two of our schools, Usethubeni in Durban-Westville in KwaZulu-Natal and Baviaanspoort in the Gauteng Region, have maintained a 100% pass rate for the past ten years. We are also immensely proud of the Johannesburg Female Correctional Centre School, which achieved a 100% pass rate.

"KwaZulu-Natal deserves special recognition for producing the highest number of matriculants, with 50 learners, of whom 45 attained Bachelor passes. Usethubeni alone accounted for 31 learners, all of whom achieved Bachelor passes. These results demonstrate that our focus is not merely on achieving a pass, but on producing quality outcomes," Groenewald said.

The Minister emphasised to the gathering that "education is a powerful instrument for change".

"We gather not merely to announce results, but to celebrate resilience, discipline and educational excellence. This ceremony stands as a powerful reminder that learning does not stop at prison walls, and that hope, when nurtured through education, can flourish even in the most constrained environments.

"To our matriculants, you have shown that your past does not define your future. Through discipline, perseverance, and commitment, you have invested in yourselves and in the future of this country. Education remains one of the most powerful tools for rehabilitation, reintegration, and nation-building.

"As the Department of Correctional Services, we remain resolute in ensuring that every inmate within our care is given a fair opportunity to succeed," he said.

Family members, teachers and officials were also praised for their commitment to the learners.

"None of this would be possible without the unwavering commitment of our educators, who continue to teach under uniquely challenging conditions with dedication and professionalism.

"We commend Heads of Correctional Centres and all officials whose daily support ensures that learners remain focused in an environment where distractions may emerge.

"We also acknowledge the vital role played by parents and families, whose encouragement sustains learners through difficult journeys. Our appreciation also goes to the Department of Basic Education for its continued collaboration with our Formal Education Directorate and correctional facilities across the country," Groenewald said.