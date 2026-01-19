South Africa: 'Failed Police Service' Paid R620m for Wrongful Arrests Last Year, With R56bn in Outstanding Claims

19 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

The SAPS faces 48,569 civil claims for unlawful arrest and wrongful detention, potentially costing up to R56.7bn. Behind these figures lies a toxic mix of poor training, weak supervision and entrenched impunity that steadily hollows out public trust in law enforcement.

Franco O'Riley was unlawfully arrested and detained from 6 to 8 December 2016. Although his civil settlement was only finalised in August 2025, the trauma of his time behind bars still haunts him. He remains deeply shaken by the memory and the fear of being sexually assaulted while in custody.

On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, O'Riley - who at the time of his arrest was employed at Wimpy Zeerust, North West - candidly recalled the harrowing events of his detention.

"My greatest fear was being raped in prison. Luckily there were not too many people in my cell. After an experience like this, you are never the same person again. You lose all trust in the police. You fear them, and you will never call the police again," he said.

In an attempt to start afresh, he left his hometown and moved to a completely different place to rebuild his life.

In August 2025, the South African Police Service (SAP)S was ordered to pay O'Riley R80,000 after his unlawful arrest and detention in 2016.

O'Riley was arrested without a warrant on a charge of common assault. The SAPS failed to listen to his explanation. However, in August 2025, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.