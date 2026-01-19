South Africa: SA's Foreign Policy At a Crossroads Within a Changing International Order

There is growing tension between the country's liberation-era foreign policy identity and its deep economic integration into Western-led global systems. In the context of recent developments such as South Africa's stance on Israel, Venezuela, and its broader Global South alignments, strategic ambiguity is becoming harder to sustain.

Since 1994, SA's foreign policy has been shaped by a powerful moral inheritance. Emerging from apartheid, the African National Congress (ANC) carried into government the diplomatic relationships forged during decades of exile and struggle. Those alliances with Cuba, Iran, Libya, Venezuela and the Palestinian cause were not merely strategic; they were existential. They represented who stood with the ANC when much of the West did not.

Three decades later, however, the world in which those loyalties once made sense has changed profoundly. SA now finds itself navigating an increasingly unforgiving international system, one less tolerant of ambiguity, neutrality or historical sentiment. The tension between liberation-era foreign policy identity and a Western-integrated economy has long existed, but it is now reaching a point of strain that can no longer be easily managed.

Renewed international scrutiny

Recent developments have brought this contradiction into sharper focus. SA's decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice, its public solidarity with Venezuela, and its continued engagement with states viewed by Washington as adversarial have placed Pretoria under renewed international scrutiny. These moves have occurred at a moment when geopolitical competition is intensifying, sanctions are increasingly normalised, and foreign policy has once again become...