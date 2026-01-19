Kenya Stripped of Hosting Rights for Regional Volleyball Tourney

19 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jacqueline Kitamba

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 -- The Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) Zone V have postponed the Zone V Club Championship for both men and women, which was scheduled to take place in Kenya from February 8 to 16.

In a circular addressed to the presidents of Zone V member federations, CAVB Zone V president Sadik Z. Nasiwu confirmed that the decision was reached after the Kenya Volleyball Federation indicated its inability to host the championship.

"We regret to inform you that the above Championship that was set for 8th to 16th February in Kenya has been pushed following Kenya Volleyball Federation's inability to host as scheduled," he said.

Nasiwu added: "A new host and venue will be announced in due course. We apologies (sic) for the inconveniences caused. The rest of the zonal events remain as scheduled."

The annual regional tournament brings together top club sides from 12 countries within Zone V, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Egypt, and serves as a key qualification and ranking platform for clubs on the continental stage.

Kenya, a traditional powerhouse in the region, had been expected to host clubs from across East and North Africa, with local teams eyeing a strong showing on home soil.

The delay now shifts focus to the forthcoming announcement as clubs and federations await clarity on logistics and revised timelines.

Losing the hosting rights is a big blow to the country especially after CAVB president Bouchra Hajij expressed willingness to award a continental competition to the country.

In her visit to Kenya in November last year, the Moroccan urged KVF to consolidate partnerships with the government and the private sector to enable them host a club championships.

