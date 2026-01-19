Kenya: Trouble At Tore Bobe - Kefwa Wade in On Financial Wars At Shabana

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 19, 2026 - The Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) have confirmed that Shabana players have downed their tools over non-payment of their salaries.

In a statement, Kefwa president James Situma said they have received notification that the players boycotted training on Monday morning.

"Kefwa has been notified that, due to salary arrears, players of Shabana have resolved to boycott training sessions effective today. The development is regrettable and reflects the growing frustration and hardship faced by the players, whose livelihoods depend on timely remuneration for their professional services," Situma said.

He further confirmed that Kefwa have reached out to Shabana CEO who has assured that the issue has been resolved.

"Having reached out to the club's Chief Executive Officer, he has confirmed that the match allowances have been paid and a solution has been found to resolve the outstanding salary arrears. Kefwa strongly encourages open dialogue and a clear payment roadmap to restore trust, industrial harmony and allow players to resume training and competition without further disruption," the president said.

His comments come a day after Shabana secretary general Eliphaz Kerama dismissed a document circulating online, which indicates how the club spent the gate collections from their match against Gor Mahia, a week ago.

The document raised eyebrows and stoked emotions among the fanbase who were irked by some of the expenses listed, including payments/allowances to club officials.

However, the club dismissed the document as fabricated.

Even as black smoke continues to billow out of the Glamour Boys' household, Kefwa has offered to mediate between the club and the players in search of an amicable solution.