Uganda: Museveni Outlines Priorities for New Term After Election Victory

19 January 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Kiruhura, Uganda — Ugandan President-elect Yoweri Museveni on Sunday outlined key priorities for his next term in office, pledging to focus on wealth creation, poverty eradication, improved public services, and a strong fight against corruption following his victory in the presidential election.

Speaking a day after being declared the winner by the country's Electoral Commission, Museveni warned against election-related violence and foreign interference, urging all Ugandans, including opposition supporters, to uphold peace and national unity.

Addressing the nation from his home district of Kiruhura in western Uganda, Museveni said his next term would prioritize support for wealth creators, including commercial farmers, manufacturers, hotel operators and investors, through institutions such as the Uganda Development Bank.

He added that the government would intensify efforts to lift the remaining 30 percent of Ugandans out of poverty, with the goal of ensuring all households transition to sustainable livelihoods.

Museveni also pledged to strengthen public service delivery, including maintaining free education in government schools, improving healthcare services, particularly the availability of medicines in public health facilities, and enhancing supervision by leaders at all levels.

The fight against corruption and the pursuit of justice would remain central priorities, he said.

Museveni said Uganda is set to begin oil production this year, marking a new phase in the country's economic development. ∎

