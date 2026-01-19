Ethiopia: Spiritans Committed to Tackling Youth Unemployment and Fostering Economic Self-Reliance

Chencha — Thirty young participants from the mountainous village of Chencha, including 19 women, reflecting the Catholic Church's commitment to gender-inclusive development, took part in the School-Centered Inclusive Community Development (C-SICD) project organized by the local Spiritan Community. Once again, the missionaries demonstrate the Church's vital role in holistic human development, responding to both the material and social needs of the marginalized in the southern regions of Ethiopia. Specifically, the initiative targeted unemployed youth from the Doko-Shaye, Doko-Kale, and Doko-Tsida kebeles.

In a significant step toward tackling youth unemployment and fostering economic self-reliance, the Spiritan Community Service in Ethiopia (SCORE) has successfully concluded a specialized two-day job skills enhancement training for local youth in the Gamo Zone. A press release published in the local press stated that the curriculum was designed to go beyond technical know-how, focusing on the "soft skills" and mindset shifts necessary for modern entrepreneurship.

"The goal is not just to provide information, but to empower these young men and women to contribute to their communities, achieve economic independence, and realize their God-given potential," organizers noted during the closing ceremony

on January 17.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Key topics covered during the intensive sessions included: Self-leadership, communication and teamwork, problem-solving and adaptability, financial management skills, and strategic planning. In addition to theoretical lessons, the program offered a concrete path to employment. Participants identified specific business sectors they wish to enter. In the next phase, SCORE will conduct feasibility studies on these chosen sectors and provide the necessary seed capital and start-up support to transition these youth into active members of the local economy.

Recent data from the Ethiopian Statistical Service (ESS) highlights a stark disparity: the youth unemployment rate for those aged 15-29 in urban areas has reached approximately 27.2%. Furthermore, female youth are disproportionately affected, with unemployment rates often double those of their male counterparts.