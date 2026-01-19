Namibia: Ombudsman Shuts Dooron Copyright Clash

The Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday dismissed a Keetmanshoop resident's latest copyright complaint against Mobile Telecommuncation Limited (MTC).

Self-employed Willem Eiman filed a complaint with the ombudsman on Monday, accusing MTC of maladministration related to a copyright dispute.

Eiman's complaint relates to MTC's conduct during a civil suit that he filed in 2020. He alleges that MTC intentionally disregarded legal procedures by asking the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) to deregister his copyright for a pre-paid multi-period telecommunications concept called Multiple Awehs.

"After carefully studying your complaint, it is of our view that the conduct of MTC, when attempting to have your copyright revoked by Bipa, did not prejudice you in any way since the request was not entertained," ombudsman Basilius Dyakugha informed Eiman in a letter seen by The Namibian.

Eiman's dispute with MTC dates back to 2017, when he said he proposed the concept of multiple Aweh packages to the company. According to Eiman, the company launched the product in 2020 without compensating him for the idea.

In 2021, MTC allegedly asked Bipa to revoke Eiman's copyright certificate in a letter seen by The Namibian.

"MTC's multiple Aweh product is an evolution of its ideas over the years. Mr Eiman's 'idea' is an appropriation of our product," head of legal services Patience Kanalelo says in the letter.

Bipa, however, did not revoke the copyright testimonial.

"We do not have the power to reverse the decision once the right is granted to the rightsholder. Such powers lie with a competent court," former Bipa chief executive Vivienne Katjiuongua told MTC in a letter in 2021.

Eiman has expressed disappointment in the ombudsman's decision not to take further action against MTC.

"The ombudsman could at least warn MTC for their action of maladministration so that MTC and other companies can be aware of these types of actions," he says.

The Namibian previously reported that Eiman also opened a criminal case against MTC for copyright infringement in September.

He had previously launched a civil case against the telecommunications company, but withdrew the case in August 2024 due to the closure of the law firm which represented him.

MTC spokesperson John Ekongo referred The Namibian to his previous comments when asked for comment.

"The matter remains pending before the court, as such, we will not be making any comment," Ekongo told the newspaper in September last year.