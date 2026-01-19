Namibia: NNN in Good Health, Says Presidency

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's spokesperson, Jonas Mbambo, has said that she is in good health.

His comment follows a media report last December that suggested Nandi-Ndaitwah (73) had undergone an operation at Swakopmund, allegedly carried out by Asian doctors. However, Mbambo yesterday did not deny or confirm this allegations.

"The Presidency wishes to reassure the public that president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is in good health and in good spirits. There is no cause of concern and she remains fully capable of attending to her responsibilities as head of state," Mbambo said.

Responding to questions by The Namibian, he said there is no health-related issue that warrants concern or public anxiety.

He stated that the president is currently attending a scheduled retreat that forms part of her official programme.

During this period, she continues to attend to matters of state as and when required, Mbambo said.

He further noted that while the president is a public figure and appreciates public interest in her well-being, unfounded speculation serves no public interest.

"Creating unnecessary panic where none exists is unwarranted," he said.

The Presidency yesterday posted on social media that Nandi-Ndaitwah addressed parents and community members at her village in the Ohangwena region yesterday.

"Namibians can rest assured that the president remains fully engaged in her duties and community outreach, with her actions offering the most reliable account of her well-being, commitment and readiness to serve," the Presidency wrote.