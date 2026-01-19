Namibia: Rare Goat Triplets Delight Mariental Farmer

A farmer from Mariental in the Hardap region was pleasantly surprised when he discovered that one of his goats gave birth to triplets this week.

According to local veterinarians, a goat giving birth to triplets is uncommon.

The reddish brown toned Kalahari Red goat named 'Uzikua' gave birth to one female and two male kids weighing 2.5kg and 3kg, respectively.

Farmer Josia Tjirovi of Tjirovi Kamusuvise Farming CC told The Namibian yesterday that the rare birth felt like a sign of good luck after he switched from farming Boer goats last year.

"As a new farmer, I feel really good and lucky. I see this as a positive sign for my farming journey after breeding Boer bocks all my life," he said.

Tjirovi noticed that Uzikua the goat had difficulty standing up a week prior to giving birth, which indicated that she was expecting more than one kid.

The farmer, who began his farming journey with the breed last year, invested in a N$48 000-Kahalari Red billy goat named Mr Issy.

"A big gamble," he said.

A billy goat is an uncastrated male goat that ensures the breeding of top quality studs or goats with excellent genetics and breeding characteristics to improve a herd of goats.

Tjirovi said he began farming lob-eared goats for their resiliance to drought and diseases.

He feeds his herd self-grown Lucerne grass and pallets, he said.

He added that he plans to get his goats to the Stampriet Auction Penns after a year, once they weigh over 60kg.

Tjirovi explained that before that can happen, his goats have to be verified and accredited by the boer bock association.

He said Kalahari Red studs can be sold for over N$50 000.

Veterinarian Punadjambi Kazapua says a goat can have twins or triplets in every third cycle of pregnancy.

"It is a rare occurrence," he says.

The veterinarian says when a goat gives birth to triplets, the last one can be weak. He notes that farmers can give the weaker kid crib-feed supplements to strengthen it.

Kazapua states that the Kalahari Red is a rare breed in Namibia and a two-year-old stud buck can go for N$90 000 at the auction, adding that the farmer can recoup their money.

Veterinarian Frederic Samuntu says survival among triplets is not always guaranteed, as one tends to end up growing slower than the others.