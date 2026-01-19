Zimbabwe: Chief Justice Luke Malaba to Retire in May

18 January 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Zimbabwe's Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced that Chief Justice Luke Malaba will retire from office on 15 May 2026, with his final working day set for 14 May.

In a statement issued , the JSC said Justice Malaba's retirement is in line with Section 186(1) of the Constitution, which requires the Chief Justice to retire at the age of 70 unless they elect, before reaching that age, to extend their tenure by a single five-year term. Justice Malaba exercised this constitutional option five years ago, allowing him to remain in office until 2026.

The Commission said it will hold a special sitting of the court on 14 May to mark his retirement, followed by a dinner in his honour. The events will recognise Justice Malaba's four decades of service to the judiciary, during which he served as a magistrate, judge, judge of appeal and Chief Justice. Invitations will be extended to senior figures from the executive, legislature and justice sector, as well as judicial colleagues from the region and beyond.

