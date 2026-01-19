Somalia: Local Militia Launch Offensive Against Al-Shabaab in Central Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Local militia fighters known as Macawiisley have launched a large-scale operation against Al-Shabaab militants in areas surrounding Nuur Dugle in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region, local sources said on Sunday.

The offensive, described by residents as intense, involved a large number of community fighters who attacked suspected Al-Shabaab positions in rural areas under Nuur Dugle. Witnesses said clashes erupted after the militia targeted militants believed to have recently moved into the area.

Local sources told Radio Shabelle that several Al-Shabaab fighters were killed during the operation, including militants travelling on motorcycles, a commonly used mode of transport by the Islamist group. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

The operation was ongoing, residents said, with the stated aim of driving Al-Shabaab out of areas it had temporarily entered. Community leaders backing the offensive said the militia was determined to prevent the group from re-establishing its presence in the region.

Reports also indicated that air strikes were carried out in support of the ground operation in some locations, in an apparent effort to weaken the militants' capabilities and restrict their movements. It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes, and there was no official comment from the Somali government.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has waged a long-running insurgency against Somalia's federal government and regularly targets civilians, security forces and clan-based militias aligned with the authorities.

Somali forces, supported by local militias and international partners, have in recent years stepped up operations against the group, particularly in central regions such as Middle Shabelle, which has been a key battleground in the fight against the militants.

